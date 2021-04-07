Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report sales of $538.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $534.60 million to $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

