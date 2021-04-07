Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report sales of $538.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $534.60 million to $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading: Depreciation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.