Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $606.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $606.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $617.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $661.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $292.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.