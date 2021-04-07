Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 668,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,375. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 264.69 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

