Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 5,793,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,830. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,949,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

