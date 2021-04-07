Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report $500,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $159.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $183.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.41 million, with estimates ranging from $373.42 million to $407.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LIND opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

