Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $344.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.31. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

