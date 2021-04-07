Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $119.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.40 million and the highest is $124.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $486.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $519.48 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

