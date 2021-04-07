Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million.
KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WOW stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
