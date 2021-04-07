Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amphenol by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

