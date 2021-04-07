Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce $283.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.35 million and the highest is $324.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $289.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

