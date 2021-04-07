Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 383,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,560. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.