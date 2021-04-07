Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.85. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.72. 23,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,562. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.39.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

