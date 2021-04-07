Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post earnings per share of ($3.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.06). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 408.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($5.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 924,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

