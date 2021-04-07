Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Model N posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

