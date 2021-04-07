Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post $10.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 billion and the highest is $11.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $8.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $41.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.61 billion to $47.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.46 billion to $44.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.97. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $162.45 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

