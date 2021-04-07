Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $4.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to post earnings of $4.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UNH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $364.43. 9,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,542. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.