Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

KNT opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.