Brokers Offer Predictions for Soligenix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Soligenix in a report released on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Soligenix by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

