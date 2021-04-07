Brokers Set Expectations for Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

