Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

LII opened at $326.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $168.94 and a 1 year high of $328.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock worth $5,691,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

