Brokers Set Expectations for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

