Brokers Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.