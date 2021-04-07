Brokers Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
