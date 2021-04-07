Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.88

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 6868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

