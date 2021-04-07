Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.37

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.37 and traded as high as C$57.28. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.59, with a volume of 1,010,517 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -471.58.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

