Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,051,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 860,398 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

NYSE BEP opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

