BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.51 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $117.56 million and $18.51 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00007953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00270756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00774507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,751.15 or 1.00216994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,501 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.