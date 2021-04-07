BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $317,448.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $3.82 million and $317,448.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00783678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.43 or 1.00742490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.