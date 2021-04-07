BTMX (BTMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.57 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. BTMX has a total market cap of $927.30 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTMX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00627168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.