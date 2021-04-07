BTMX (BTMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $931.15 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, BTMX has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $931.15 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00056190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.21 or 0.00630713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

