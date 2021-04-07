BUX Token (BUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, BUX Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One BUX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BUX Token Coin Profile

BUX Token (BUX) is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

