Bytom Market Capitalization Hits $249.96 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $249.96 million and approximately $177.98 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00390523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,668,277,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,992,982 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

