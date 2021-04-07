Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 58,600 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 586.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 293,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,552,551. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

