Cacti Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

BMY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775,020. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

