Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 3.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.30. 130,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

