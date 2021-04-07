Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,149 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,024,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 667,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 20,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

