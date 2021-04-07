Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,818 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 0.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 25,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

