Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 152,514 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,514 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 2.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FOX worth $28,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

FOX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 36,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,074. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

