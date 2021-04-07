Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $81.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $383.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $409.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $511.41 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Cactus stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

