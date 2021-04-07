Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

