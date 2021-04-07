CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. CAE has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

