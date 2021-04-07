Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.71. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 3,105 shares traded.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.