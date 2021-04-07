CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

