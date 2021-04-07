CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00270756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00774507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,751.15 or 1.00216994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.