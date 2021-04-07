Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$3.90. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 4,330 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

