Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Up 4.5%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 3,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 949,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

