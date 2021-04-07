Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

