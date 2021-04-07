Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

