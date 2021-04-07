Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.47. 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 312,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

