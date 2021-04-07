Cameco Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Cameco stock opened at C$22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of -166.57.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

