Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.72.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 564,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$24.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.52.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

